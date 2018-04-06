HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 74-year-old Connecticut man who prosecutors say made a “small fortune” flooding the streets of Waterbury with 45,000 oxycodone pills has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Republican-American reports that Waterbury resident Harry Duren was sentenced Thursday in Hartford. His wife, 53-year-old Sandra Duren, was allowed to enter a federal diversionary program which could lead to the dismissal of the charges.

Prosecutors say the couple was prescribed up to 1,000 pain pills a month and up to 25 per day made their way to the streets, for a net profit of $700,000 over five years.

Authorities say Harry Duren started selling pills to pay off gambling debts.

He will be allowed to surrender to prison on June 5.

