PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 74-year-old woman died after being pulled out of a burning home in Pittsfield late Monday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 73 Chickering St. around 10:15 p.m. found Frances Lysonski on the second-floor and removed her from the house, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Lysonski was transported to Berkshire Medical Center, where she later died.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries after falling from a ladder, the DA’s office said.

He was transported to Berkshire Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

A preliminary investigation showed that the fire began on the first floor and extended to the second.

The DA’s office says the blaze appears accidental.

An investigation remains ongoing.

There have been 25 fire deaths in Massachusetts in 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)