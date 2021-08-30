BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of pets are safely in Massachusetts after being evacuated from Louisiana as Hurricane Ida barreled toward the Gulf Coast on Saturday.

A total of 36 dogs, including 20 puppies and a 13-year-old poodle named Bronx, as well as 39 cats were taken out of the state just before Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

The animals arrived at Hanscom Airforce Base around 3 p.m. before being taken to Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

This transport allowed for critical space to open in La. shelters as officials worried that pets may be rendered homeless due to the storm.

The rescued cats and dogs are currently in quarantine.

