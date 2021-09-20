BOSTON (WHDH) - Local animal shelters sent dozens of small pets to their forever homes over the weekend after waiving their adoption fees.

The MSPCA-Angell announced that 75 small pets had been adopted from their shelters in Boston, Centerville, and Methuen.

This organization, along with the Northeast Animal Shelter, had waived adoption fees on Saturday and Sunday for pets, including rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, hamsters, gerbils, and birds.

Additional animals remain available for adoption.

People can find more information on adoptable pets by visiting the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter websites.

