75-year-old man accused of trafficking $400K worth of illegal marijuana held on bail

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 75-year-old Ashburnham man was arraigned Thursday after authorities say they stopped him in Canton and found 150 pounds of illegal marijuana with an estimated street value of nearly half a million dollars in the back of his truck.

Irvin Ulshen was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail after being arraigned in Stoughton District Court on a charge of trafficking marijuana.

Ulshen was stopped Wednesday on Route 138 by state, local and federal investigators after police said he drove a large box truck to R&L Carriers to pick up a massive package.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found four waterproof cases containing more than 100 vacuum-sealed bags of pot, according to police.

“There was 103 total [bags] with a street value of $400,000, according to troopers in this report,” prosecutor John Looney told the court.

Ulshen reportedly told investigators that he was picking up a woodworking tool for his son, who allegedly made the shipment from an R&L facility in California.

Defense attorney John Gugliemi said Ulshen is a grandfather and a part-time truck driver.

“He has never had any involvement in the court system in 75 years,” Gugliemi stated in court.

Ulshen is due back in court on Jan. 22 for a probable cause hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)