75-year-old man killed, 24-year-old woman seriously hurt in head-on crash in NH

TROY, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning in a head-on crash in Troy, officials said.

Troopers responding to report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 12 about 7 a.m. found a Cadillac CTS and GMC Acadia that had collided, according to police.

The driver of the Cadillac, 75-year-old Roger Smith, of Keene, was found dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC, 24-year-old Emily Walsh, of Troy, was taken to Cheshire Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of the crash, members of the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Brian Ross at 603-223-8652.

