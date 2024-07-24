MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 75-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by an SUV outside a Medford car wash Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Just before 2:20 p.m., the man was struck by a GMC Yukon while walking across the car wash’s driveway along Middlesex Avenue, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Surveillance video shows the SUV stopping and then lurching forward towards the exit before striking the man.

The man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay, police said.

It is unclear if the driver saw the man in front of the vehicle. The driver stayed on the scene and was given a ticket, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)