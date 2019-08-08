PALM BEACH, Australia (WHDH) — A 75-year-old suspected drug dealer didn’t let a raid of his Australia home stop him from finishing his breakfast.

Detectives conducting a search warrant Friday around 8 a.m. were captured on bodycam rummaging through the suspect’s house as he ate toast and drank tea in the kitchen.

The search led to the seizure of 1.25 kilograms of cannabis and $8,445 in cash, according to the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) at Burleigh Heads.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses, including drug trafficking, supply of a dangerous drug, producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, receiving receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying, possessing anything for use in the commission of crime and authority required to possess explosives (ammunition).

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2.

