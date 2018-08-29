HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A South Yarmouth man set fire to an excavator and two mobile offices at the under-construction Hyannis Fire Department headquarters site, Barnstable police said.

Officers responding to High School Road just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving two 911 calls found an excavator fully engulfed in flames.

A second fire was also found burning under a mobile construction office and a third under a second separate office, all on the same site, police said.

Hyannis firefighters extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported.

During the investigation, officers encountered Allen Beckwith, 25, trespassing within the fenced-in construction site, according to police.

They concluded that Beckwith entered the site, broke into a storage container and set fire to the offices and excavator, police said.

Beckwith has an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday morning to face the charges of three counts of arson, one count of breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, trespassing and a probation warrant.

