WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was shot by a pellet gun while playing golf in Weston Thursday, according to police.

Gary Louie, 76, of Brookline, said he heard a popping noise and found the pellet on the ground while he was watching a friend tee off on the second hole at the Leo J. Martin Golf Course. Louis said the round struck him, but did not pierce through his clothing.

“Suddenly I heard ‘pop.’ Something popped in my clothes,” said Louie. “Then I saw the bullet, or whatever you call it, the metal, on the floor. I said, ‘I got shot!'”

Tony Ferrara was golfing with Louie at the time, and said he called 911 to report the incident.

“We heard a ‘pop’ noise, it wasn’t a loud gunshot but we heard it,” said Ferrara. “And it hit my friend’s side…and the pellet, it was a pellet, dropped right to the ground and we picked it up and we go, ‘we just got shot by a pellet gun.'”

As the group waited for officers to arrive, they said they heard a second shot which hit something metal — making them think this may have just been target practice gone wrong.

“This person definitely would’ve definitely left. So I think someone was target shooting and missed, and hit their target on the second one because it hit metal. The second shot hit a sign or something because it was a metal ‘ting,'” said Ferrara.

Weston police said they are pursuing leads and have towed a black BMW sedan to the station, which is connected to the investigation.

Police were also seen searching a wooded area by some train tracks adjacent to the second hole. They have not said if the shooter was in the area of those tracks.

Transit police and Massachusetts State police are also involved in the investigation.

“We have no reason to believe that the public is in danger,” said Weston Police Capt. Thomas Kelly. “Weston detectives are actively investigating and we are hoping to resolve it soon.”

Louie took the incident in stride and finished up his round. He says he is just grateful he was not hurt.

“I’m sure the guy doesn’t really want to hit me, I’m sure it’s some guy just trying to do target practice,” said Louie. “I’m not sure what’s going on.”





