Police: Brockton man injured after fleeing police, crashing car

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is being treated for unknown injuries after police say he was driving erratically and fled from police early Saturday morning.

A “short pursuit” occurred about 2:38 a.m. after an officer allegedly tried to stop a BMW on Route 44 in Rehoboth for driving recklessly, according to police.

The operator, identified as Herbert Dossantos, later crashed the vehicle in Dighton.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and Dossantos was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Dossantos is expected to appear in Taunton District Court at a later date on various motor vehicle charges.

