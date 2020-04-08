77 residents test positive for coronavirus at AdviniaCare at Wilmington, 7 deaths

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Seventy-seven residents of AdviniaCare at Wilmington have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

The 77 positive cases are out of 91 total residents of the facility.

Seven residents who were receiving end-of-life-care before testing positive have passed away.

In a statement, the company said, “Our thoughts are with the families who have lost a relative and we are hoping for a speedy recovery for those who have tested positive, most of whom remain asymptomatic at this time.”

