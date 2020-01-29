HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A 77-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he shot his neighbor following a verbal argument in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Monday.

Officers responding to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Vindale and Matthew roads around 5:45 p.m. found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Hooksett police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Hooksett resident Kenneth Watt, was taken into custody at the scene and arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Watt is currently being held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

An investigation remains ongoing.

