BOSTON (WHDH) - A 77-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a motor vehicle in Jamaica Plain Sunday night; a second victim, a 39-year-old female, sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at around 9:37 p.m. following report of the incident in the area of South Huntington Avenue.

“Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle involved fled the scene,” police said in a statement. “It was later located unoccupied in the area of Huntington Avenue and has been secured by police.”

No arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)