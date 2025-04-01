WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a 77-year-old man from a house fire in Waltham Tuesday afternoon, according to the Waltham Fire Department.

SKY7-HD was over the scene on High Street, where gray and white smoke could be seen billowing from the home shortly after noon.

Two Waltham police officers were in the area when the fire broke out and responded to the scene, the department said.

They were able to bring three residents out of the building, but were unable to reach the 77-year-old on the third floor of the home due to smoke. When fire crews arrived, they were able to rescue the man via ladder, the department said.

The man was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital for evaluation, officials said.

Crews from several cities and towns responded to help knock down the fire.

About 10 to 15 residents were displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross was notified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

