77-year-old man who tried to help Winchester stabbing victim speaks out

WINCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - The 77-year-old man who tried helping the Winchester Public Library stabbing victim is speaking out.

When Lester Taber tried to intervene and help 22-year-old Deane Kenny Stryker, he was also stabbed in the upper arm by suspect Jeffrey Yao.

Taber said he was sitting near Stryker in the reading room on Saturday when he saw Yao begin stabbing her, and yelled for him to stop.

Prosecutors said that is when Yao stopped attacking Stryker, turned to Taber and stabbed him in the upper arm. Then, Yao turned back and continued to stab Stryker.

The District Attorney is calling Taber a hero for jumping into action and trying to help Stryker.

Taber said his thoughts and prayers are focused on Stryker and her family.

Taber is expected to fully recover from his injury.

