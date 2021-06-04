MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Nearly 7,900 more Vermonters need to get at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 to reach the state’s goal of 80% of the eligible population vaccinated, Gov. Scott said Friday.

Scott has said he will drop the remaining virus-related restrictions early before July 4 if the state reaches that milestone.

As of Thursday, 78.6% of eligible Vermonters ages 12 and older have gotten at least one shot.

“Vermonters have stepped up throughout this pandemic and we are very close to our vaccination goal,” Scott said in a written statement. “As we’re seeing a slow-down in the number of people being vaccinated, we need those who have not yet gotten their shot to find a clinic today. It has never been easier, with hundreds of clinics across the state. Vaccines are free, safe and very effective — now is the time.”

Dozens of walk-in vaccine clinics are being held around the state Friday through Monday, he said. Most pharmacies will also take walk-ins, he said.

