WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 78-year-old woman died after she was struck by an SUV in Weymouth Wednesday afternoon, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

At around 1:10 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash scene near 314 Washington St., the office said in a statement. The Weymouth woman was on foot when she was hit, officials said.

She was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the statement said. Her name has not been publicly released.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and no charges were immediately filed, according to the office.

Weymouth police, Massachusetts State Police, and the District Attorney’s office will continue to investigate the crash.

