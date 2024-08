WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 78-year-old man struck by a car in Wakefield Wednesday afternoon has died, police said.

The man was hit by the vehicle on Water Street at around 2:30 p.m., according to the Wakefield Police Department.

The victim was identified as Joseph Dow of Wakefield.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

