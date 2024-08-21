WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 78-year-old man was struck by a car in Wakefield and taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The man was hit by the vehicle on Water Street at around 2:30 p.m., according to the Wakefield Police Department.

SKY7-HD spotted an orange car stopped in the middle of the road, with crime scene tape and spray paint markings around the vehicle.

No other information was immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

