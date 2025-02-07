LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 78-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Lynn Friday morning, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

At around 6:20 a.m., a 2014 Dodge flatbed truck hit the pedestrian near 63 North Common St., the office said in a statement. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name will not be publicly released until her family is notified, the office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)