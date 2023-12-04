ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 79-year-old Acton man is facing a criminal charge after police say he attempted to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old boy for sex at the South Acton Commuter Lot, according to police.

Douglas Cooper was arrested Saturday on a charge of enticing a child under 16 for sex, Acton Police Chief James Cogan announced.

Officers responding to a tip about a man who had tried to meet up with a boy in the area of 68 Windsor Road around 4:20 p.m. arrested Cooper after an investigation determined he had allegedly engaged in conversations of a sexually explicit nature on a mobile application with a minor who had identified himself as a 14-year-old boy.

Cooper has been ordered held on $7,540 bail pending his arraignment.

