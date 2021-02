BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (WHDH) — An assisted living facility in Oklahoma helped make a 79-year-old resident’s wish come true by assisting him in making a snow angel on Friday.

The latest winter storm brought heavy snow to the area of Broken Arrow.

Coming from California, Franciscan Villa resident Edward Trejo had never seen so much snow before.

Staff assisted Trejo into the fresh powder so he could make a snow angel.

Trejo exclaimed that, “It feels good!”

