MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 79-year-old man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Maple and Pearl Streets around 6:30 p.m. for a a report of a pedestrian crash. Upon arrival, police found that a vehicle traveling north on Maple Street had collided with a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported by American Medical Response to an area hospital for medical treatment.

During an on-scene investigation, police say they determined that the driver, 34-year-old Matthew Davis Webb of Manchester, was driving under the influence of drugs. He was placed under arrest.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

