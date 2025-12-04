LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Littleton Wednesday night, according to Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard.

Officers responded to the intersection of King and Goldsmith Streets shortly after 7 p.m. and found a 79-year-old Acton woman who had been hit by a sedan.

The woman was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.

Police said the driver, a local food delivery driver, remained at the scene and cooperated.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck.

No other details were immediately available.

