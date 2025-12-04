LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Littleton Wednesday night, according to Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard.

Officers responded to the intersection of King and Goldsmith Streets shortly after 7 p.m. and found a 79-year-old Acton woman who had been hit by a sedan.

The woman was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.

Police said the driver, a local food delivery driver, remained at the scene and cooperated.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox