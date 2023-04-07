ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A person found dead inside a burning vehicle in Rowley early Friday morning has been “tentatively identified” as Susan Frey, 79, of Gloucester, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced.

The DA’s said officers responded to a report of a vehicle crashed on a private driveway at 935 Haverhill Street just before 1 a.m., where they found the vehicle engulfed in flames with a single occupant dead inside.

In an update Friday, the DA’s office said the vehicle involved was a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle, adding that the vehicle had no connection to the address.

The DA’s office said, based on evidence they found in Frey’s car and in her apartment, they do not believe that foul play is involved in this incident.

Rowley Police Chief Scott Dumas said that about an hour prior to the crash, an officer spotted the same vehicle parked across town on Stackyard Road. The officer spoke with the driver, assessed the driver as capable of continuing to drive, and gave the driver directions back to the road leading to their home.

Dumas said the officer then followed the driver on Route 133 into Ipswich before alerting Ipswich Police that the vehicle was passing through their town.

Rowley Police say they had no further contact with the vehicle until receiving the crash report at the location back in Rowley.

While the crash remained under investigation, neighbors living near the crash site described the incident in comments to 7NEWS on Friday.

Stable owner Lawrence Cassenti said he initially got up to see if someone was breaking into his house after hearing a boom. Instead of finding an intruder, Cassenti said he saw fire in the woods.

“I thought it was the woods that was on fire but what I was curious about was, why would the woods go on fire?” Cassenti said.

Cassenti lives across the street from the spot where the crash took place and said he called police.

“I don’t know how the heck anyone ends up here but going down that driveway at night there’s no lights,” neighbor Chris Cassenti said. “There’s no anything.”

“It’s very, very sad and it’s just tragic, a tragic thing,” Chris Cassenti said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)