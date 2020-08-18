7Investigates: Computer hack locks local woman out of Facebook

Family means everything to Marie. So as a proud parent, she loves showing them off in photos and videos on Facebook.
“Just a lot of vacation, just going places with the family, and friends,” says Marie.
She has been posting for 11 years, since her kids were in diapers.
“I went to go on my account and it wouldn’t let me and then it all of a sudden said it was disabled,” says Marie.
Turns out, Marie’s computer had been hacked.
And the hackers changed her facebook profile picture, to an ISIS flag.
Facebook shut the page down, wiping 11 years of photos and videos away.
“I feel violated. Like I don’t know where any of that is, I don’t know who has it,” says Marie.
Marie says for 3 months, she’s tried to create new Facebook accounts in a million different ways.
“I tried to get in touch with Facebook by email and just on Facebook, just trying to get in touch with them, nothing. No response,” says Marie.
Marie says she just wants all of her memories back, either through reinstating her account, or at least allowing her to access it again.
“Check my account, see that I’m a good person,” says Marie.
7 Investigates has contacted Facebook multiple times, but has not yet heard back.
“Hopefully just Facebook hears people that are in my shoes and helps them open their accounts,” says Marie.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)