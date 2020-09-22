7Investigates: Drop-off dilemma

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Jeffrey Berube has been dealing with all kinds of challenges since a car accident several years ago left him unable to walk.

“It’s a very humbling event, being in a wheelchair,” says Berube. “Every day it’s a struggle. It’s challenging.”

His newest challenge is getting to his job.

Jeffrey is a chiropractor. He closed his office when COVID first hit but he’s now seeing patients again.

“I have a business but it’s dying because I can’t get there,” says Berube.

His elderly father used to drive him to work, but can’t anymore.

“Because he’s getting older now, he cannot drive any longer,” says Berube.

Jeffrey’s office is in North Reading, which is a 30-minute drive from his home in Lawrence.

He found the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority will pick him up at home. But they wouldn’t drop him where he needs to be.

“They won’t go past the Andover town line,” says Berube. “It’s my responsibility to get from Andover into my office. 2 miles.”

Two miles down Route 28. Jeffrey tried using his own wheels for the last part of the trip.

“I got on the road and I found this little sidewalk. I am now rolling down the gutter or the shoulder. Cars are moving slow, but they are getting real close to me,” says Berube.

Police saw him on the road and drove him to his office.

“It’s almost like a big bad dream, this whole situation with COVID, the ride-sharing situation,” says Berube.

We reached out to the Transit Authority. The organization said they don’t have an agreement with North Reading to transport non-residents inside that town.

However, they said they are going to make a special exception for Jeffrey and will take him door to door.

“I feel like a human again,” says Berube.

Jeffrey is grateful for his new ride to work. But he wants the same service for others who need it.

“Will it get any better? I hope so,” says Berube.

The MVRTA says they would grant exceptions for other people who need their service in North Reading on a case by case basis.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)