7Investigates: People express frustration with ‘The Ride’ after new software update

(WHDH) — People are telling 7Investigates they feel they can no longer rely on the MBTA shuttle service known as “The Ride.” They say recent improvements to the service have left them stranded.

“Very upset. Very angry, I was really, really mad. How do you pick up disabled people and just leave them somewhere and don’t go back and get them?,” says Vincent Melanson.

Vincent can’t walk very far on his own. He counts on “The Ride” to get him to places like his doctor’s office or the supermarket.

But a few weeks ago, “The Ride” dropped him off at an appointment and never came back.

For four hours, Vincent tried to get someone at “The Ride” on the phone. He eventually gave up and tried to walk home.

“I only have one eye, one and half kidneys. Bad legs, I need new knees, new hips,” says Vincent. “I walked into a hydrant. I fell at least two or three times.”

Vincent’s not the only one having trouble with the service that promises door-to-door transportation for people whose disabilities keep them from riding a subway or bus.

Duncan Gillespie says the ride has been letting him down too, failing to show up twice in the past month.

“I was out here in the rain for an hour and 10 minutes,” says Duncan.

Sheila Smokler says counting on “The Ride” really cost her when no one showed up.

“I’m on a walker,” says Sheila. “I paid for a cab, it cost me $75 from Stoughton to Brookline. That’s no way to run an operation.”

These problems with “The Ride” all happened in the last two months, after a $3.3 million software upgrade that was supposed to increase the service’s on-time percentage and its customer service.

The T acknowledges it has been a bumpy ride lately saying: “While the new system, when fully implemented, will lead to significant improvements, the MBTA appreciates the patience of the customers who have experienced some disruptions in service as part of the transition as drivers and booking operators adjust to the new system.”

The thousands who count on “The Ride” hope it revs up its service soon and starts being dependable again.

“I don’t want to miss all of my appointments,” says Duncan.

“Shape up like they were before. they were good,” says Sheila.

“I just hope it improves,” says Vincent.

The MBTA says the ride staff is working around the clock to identify and fix all issues.

