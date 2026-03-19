EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS’ Amaka Ubaka met with students at Everett High School as part of Women’s History Month on Wednesday afternoon.

Ubaka spoke with young people in the Wave Club, which focuses on female empowerment.

“Her story strongly resonated with our students, many of whom come from diverse and immigrant backgrounds and see their own experiences reflected in hers,” the school district posted on social media. “Students were highly engaged throughout the visit, asking thoughtful questions and making meaningful connections.”

More than three dozen teenage girls attended the event, one of whom referenced 7NEWS’ reporting on the CROWN act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), which prohibits discrimination based on race-based hairstyles.

That student shared “her admiration for [Ubaka] and how that story personally resonated, an example of the powerful impact of representation and storytelling,” the district said.

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