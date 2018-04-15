7News and Martin Richard Foundation work throughout Dorchester for One Boston Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Volunteers with the Martin Richard Foundation began their One Boston Day service events on Friday, cleaning up a playground in Dorchester, and working at the All Dorchester Sports and Leadership Program.

The foundation honors 8-year-old Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings. Martin’s family started the foundation to honor his life through kindness and sportsmanship. The foundation said they have 1,200 volunteers ready to pitch in with 13 events they have scheduled.

On Friday, members of the 7News team joined the Martin Richard Foundation in cleaning up the Robert E. Ryan Playground in Dorchester. People painted benches and fences and mulching and raking was done. New bushes were donated by the Home Depot at South Bay.

“People came by earlier and talked about what this playground meant to their kids and it just makes it really special,” said Brandy Johnson.

A fence at the park was also primed by volunteers. The fence will be painted with a community mural when the weather gets nicer.

On Sunday, 7News volunteers went to the All Dorchester Sports and Leadership Program, an after-school program that allows for students to play a variety of sports and work with tutors.

7News has several events planned for One Boston Day on Sunday. The dock outside the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital will be cleaned up by volunteers. Patients at the hospital use the dock to go kayaking as part of their rehab.

Members of the Today in New England crew went shopping for toys at Target earlier this week and will be bringing them to Boston Children’s Hospital for a pizza and ice cream party. Papa Gino’s and Ben & Jerry’s have donated pizza and ice cream.

7News will also be delivering lunch from Tasty Burger to first responders across Boston as a way of saying thank you.

