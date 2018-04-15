7News celebrating One Boston Day by giving back

BOSTON (WHDH) - 7News is celebrating One Boston Day by giving back to the community.

The 7News team has worked with the Martin Richard Foundation in Dorchester to clean up Ryan Park on Friday.

Reporters and producers also volunteered at the All Dorchester Sports and Leadership Program, a program that allows students to play a variety of sports and work with tutors after school.

@7News team volunteering in Dorchester for #OneBoston. Making a difference one folded piece of youth athletic clothing at a time. pic.twitter.com/hbs02UH5kL — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) April 15, 2018

Additionally, the dock outside the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital will be cleaned up by volunteers. Patients at the hospital use the dock to go kayaking as part of their rehab.

Many survivors of the marathon bombings were taken to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital for treatment. Specialists work with patients who have lost limbs and overcome serious injuries, to explore new activities as well as find ways to adapt and return to the activities they previously enjoyed.

Members of the Today in New England crew went shopping for toys at Target earlier this week and brought them to Boston Children’s Hospital for a pizza and ice cream party. Papa Gino’s and Ben & Jerry’s have donated pizza and ice cream, and JetBlue donated headphones.

We are live @BostonChildrens this morning where the #7news team is throwing a pizza party for dozens of children! We've got volunteers and toys we picked out at #Target. The party kicks off around 9am! Join us! @KrisAndersonTV pic.twitter.com/bI9Y0b0ky8 — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) April 15, 2018

We’re getting ready for a surprise pizza 🍕 ice cream 🍦 and toy party for the kids at @BostonChildrens hospital! #OneBostonDay #7News #BeInspired pic.twitter.com/r9bmExJ9vr — Kris Anderson (@KrisAndersonTV) April 15, 2018

7News will also be delivering lunch from Tasty Burger to first responders across Boston as a way of saying thank you.

