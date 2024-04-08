BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - B.U. Professor of Astronomy Michael Michael Mendillo is with 7News’ Chris Lambert in Brookline to view the eclipse.

“It’s just shocking,” Mendillo said. “The response that you always here is great quiet, because i think everyone is ultimately surprised, even though they knew it was going to happen. It strikes you with awe, it gets so dark so quickly.”

Boston should see a dimming, like when approaching sunset, but not a full darkness like those in the path of totality.

