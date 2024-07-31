It’s been far from a typical election season. From the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden leaving the race, a lot has changed.

So what do voters think about the matchup between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump? Our exclusive 7News/Emerson College poll provides some insight.

Harris is an early hit in New Hampshire.

“It looks like Harris has been able to win back those voters that were trending towards the Republicans after the debate,” said Emerson’s Spencer Kimball.

In our poll, registered voters in the Granite State preferred Harris to Trump, 50% to 46%, and improvement for both sides from our November poll, when Biden was still in the race. That poll showed the incumbent at 47% and the former president at 42%.

“Things were kind of falling apart for the Democrats after the debate for the last three to four weeks,” Kimball said. “Now that she’s announced, she’s kind of steadying the ship.”

When adding in third party candidates, Harris does even better. With Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jill Stein, and Cornel West included, Harris’ share is 48% to Trump’s 41%. Kennedy garnered 6% and Stein and West polled at 1 percent or less.

Kimball said more Biden voters were seeking out third party voters in the Fall, while now, more Trump supporters are choosing third party options.

Younger voters appear particularly enthused by Harris as a nominee. In the November poll, Biden polled 4 points better than Trump, but in the new poll Harris is ahead by 17.

