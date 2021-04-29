BOSTON (WHDH) - Our exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows a dead heat in the race for Boston’s next mayor.

Boston City Councilor Michele wu leads the field with 16 percent.

Boston’s acting Mayor Kim Janey is a close second with 15 percent.

Boston City Councilor Anissa Essaibi George is third with 14 percent

Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is fourth with 11 percent

Next is state Rep. Jon Santiago with 4 percent.

Boston’s Economic Development Chief John Barros has 3 percent

And Michael Bianchi has 1 percent.

Thirty-six percent of those polled are undecided meaning it is still a very fluid race.

