BOSTON (WHDH) - As Sail Boston 250 kicks off, 7NEWS went for a ridealong aboard the US Coast Guard’s Tall Ship EAGLE, a 295-foot, three-masted barque that’s used as a training vessel for future officers.

Known as “America’s Tall Ship,” the EAGLE is the largest tall ship flying the Stars and Stripes and the only active square-rigger in U.S. government service.

EAGLE was one of three sail-training ships operated by the pre-World War II German navy. At the close of the war, the ship was taken as a war reparation by the U.S., re-commissioned as the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter EAGLE and sailed to New London, Connecticut, which has been her permanent homeport ever since.

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