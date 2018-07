BOSTON (WHDH) - This week’s 7News historic photo quiz offered a look back at a time when horse-drawn carts crisscrossed the streets of Boston.

The photo, provided by the Boston City Archives, was taken in 1915 at Old Colony Road and Dorchester Avenue.

