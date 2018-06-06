7News history quiz: Answers revealed for historic Boston photo

A photo taken in 1949 overlooking Salem Street in Boston. Courtesy Boston City Archives

BOSTON (WHDH) – This week’s 7News historic photo quiz offers a stunning look back at a bustling scene in downtown Boston.

The photo, provided by the Boston City Archives, was taken in 1949 from a vantage point overlooking Salem Street in the North End.

Here’s a look at what the intersection looks like today!

The location and year were both correctly identified by several of our 7News social media followers.

We went to the intersection Wednesday morning and spoke to the owner of the coffee shop, Polcari’s, and he posed for a photo of the 1949 photo, which he keeps on a wall in the store.

