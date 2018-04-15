BOSTON (WHDH) – They are some of the smallest patients, who show off some of the biggest smiles.

Patients at Boston Children’s Hospital got the chance to put medicine aside for a little while Sunday and focus on having fun instead thanks to a party hosted by 7News. The party was part of One Boston Day.

Children, their families and those who help save lives at the hospital enjoyed pizza provided by Papa Ginos and an endless supply of ice donated by Ben and Jerry’s – but that wasn’t all.

7News went on a shopping trip paid for by Target earlier in the week to get toys for the children. Modells, the Bruins and the Celtics all donated sports-related swag for the kids. Jet Blue also helped out too.

A very special guest stopped by the party to greet the children. Mayor Marty Walsh – who was a patient at Children’s Hospital when he was a kid fighting cancer – visited with several patients in their hospital rooms before he stopped by the party.

