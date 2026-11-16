BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS Legal Analyst Evan Gotlob spoke about the upcoming Lindsay Clancy retrial, set for March.

Dropping the murder one charge in the case would have opened up the possibility of a judge hearing the case. Gotlob says it doesn’t look like that is going to happen, but he thinks having a judge decide the case would play to the prosecutor’s advantage.

“If murder one’s not dismissed, they’re going for a jury,” Gotlob said. I think that they’d be better off going with Judge Sullivan, to be honest, in this case, have a jurist who has handled this case for forever. He’s almost going to retire. He knows the law very well. I think that they would have a better chance with a bench trial, but it does seem that they’re going that way at this point.”

Dropping the top murder trial, hoping to get a judge, could easily backfire because the defense gets the final choice.

Gotlob said Reddington would likely prefer a jury again. He said the only reason the prosecution would drop that murder one charge is that it is part of a plea deal. But that doesn’t mean the retrial won’t be different.

Gotlob said that post-trial interviews that Patrick Clancy has done might open him up to more cross-examination, so prosecutors may try to trim down his testimony to fight that. He said prosecutors have the most reason to change things up because they want a different outcome.

“They need to restrategize. Who knows if they’re going to hire new experts to go over the records,” Gotlob said. “They may have different witnesses they want to call. I think that they may call more crime scene investigators to really get into the depths of what the officers saw at the scene. I think that that will help their case. So, I think like they have a lot more work to do than Reddington does. I think that Reddington could do the trial next week if he had to.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)