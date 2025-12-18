BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS legal analyst Tom Hoopes spoke on the Brian Walshe sentencing at its conclusion Thursday morning.

Walshe was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of his wife Ana.

Walshe was additionally sentenced on the two charges he pleaded guilty to before trial, 19 to 20 years for disposing of her body and 2 to 3 years for lying to police. These terms are to be served consecutively, after Walshe’s life sentence.

