DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - With closing arguments in the book in the Karen Read murder trial, 7NEWS spoke to legal analyst Tom Hoopes to get his perspective on the case from the prosecution and defense.

After two months of testimony, Hoopes said he thinks both sides “did a great job in the closings” Tuesday morning.

“But I think it’s a close case,” he said. “I think it’s going to come down to the science.”

Read is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him to die in a snowbank outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Jan. 29, 2022.

Her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Albert home.

The prosecution and the defense called more than 70 witnesses before the defense rested on Monday.

With the case now in the hands of the jury, and with a large amount of science to sift through, Hoopes said deliberations could go for several days.

“Seven days of deliberations for a state case? No,” he said. “But three days? Sure.”

Hoopes said it is also not uncommon that the prosecution’s case took up most of the time in this high profile trial.

“The defense got everything in that it needed, by and large, through its cross-examination,” he said.

There was also a stark contrast in style, Hoopes said, between the prosecution’s slow and methodical delivery and the defense’s bold and theatrical presentation.

“To me, the real question is, whatever you say and however you say it, are you believable to the jury?” he said.

Hoopes said he believes this case was overcharged, meaning several lesser offenses, such as vehicular manslaughter will be critical.

“That stepladder there, it’s a long way down to not guilty,” he said.

Jurors started deliberating early Tuesday afternoon and went home for the day near 4:30 p.m.

Deliberations are scheduled to continue on Wednesday.

