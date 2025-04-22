DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Defendant Karen Read says she’s innocent and wants a not guilty verdict on all charges in the second trial.

Read’s team is changing things up. Alan Jackson will deliver the opening statement this time around. Massachusetts lawyer David Yannetti did so in the first trial.

7NEWS Legal Analyst Tom Hoopes says a hung jury was a victory of some sort for the defense in the first trial, so he doesn’t believe too much will change.

“They have to do what they did last time, which is to muck things up, and point to reasonable doubt,” said Hoopes.

Another big switch could be to allow Read to tell her story, as she did so often in the media.

“They may put the defendant on the stand,” said Hoopes.

The defense has a lot riding on experts, including a doctor who has examined dog bite injuries, as well as two accident reconstruction experts, originally hired by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as part of a now closed federal investigation.

“In addition to that, they need to hammer at the charges,” said Hoopes. “The case feels a little overcharged. I’m not sure everyone believes this is a murder case… I think the defense is going to try to max out on any doubt about the charges.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)