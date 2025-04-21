DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read, 45, faces a possible life sentence if convicted of second-degree murder. She admitted to being anxious ahead of her retrial, where opening statements will take place Tuesday.

All eyes will be on Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan to see how he tries to improve the commonwealth’s case.

“I think you’re gonna see him tighten up the case,” said 7NEWS Legal Analyst Tom Hoopes. “I don’t think you’re gonna see 72 random witnesses out there, he’s gonna tighten the focus. I think he’s gonna focus a lot on making science their friend and the defense science is pseudo science.”

Brennan will use a short video clip of public comments Read has made in his opening statement to try to use her own words against her, and make an immediate impression on the 18 member jury.

Hoopes says we’ll see just how effective that will be in the opening and throughout the case.

“That could be the game changer,” said Hoopes.

Hoopes also says Brennan must try to minimize the impact of police missteps, such as the use of red solo cups and snow blowers to gather evidence at the crime scene.

In the first trial, jurors learned from the defense that video of Karen Read’s car at a Canton police department Sally port was inverted when shown to them.

The state may also choose to keep disgraced former state trooper Michael Proctor off the stand this time around. It would be up to Read’s defense team to call him.

“It’s like chess,” said Hoopes. “If you move, there’s a move on the other side. If they don’t put Proctor on, as a defense lawyer, you gotta think about ‘is this gonna help myself or hurt myself one way or another.’ I don’t think that decision is made yet.”

