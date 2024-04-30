DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Legal expert Tom Hoopes spoke with 7News after the conclusion of the first day of testimony in the Karen Read murder trial.

Prosecutors have alleged Read killed John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, by hitting him with her car during an argument and leaving him to die in a snowbank outside the home of a fellow Boston police officer in Canton.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, asserting O’Keefe was beaten inside the home of the fellow officer before being left outside. The defense has said a law enforcement cover up ensued involving numerous individuals and agencies.

The trial resumes Tuesday at 9 a.m. Proceedings will be streaming live on whdh.com, the 7News app, and the 7News Facebook page.

