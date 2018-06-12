7News photo quiz: Can you identify this historic Boston photo?

Can you identify this Boston subway station or the year this photo was taken? Courtesy Boston City Archives.

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – This week’s 7News historic photo quiz offers a look back at a time when subway escalators were a little narrower — and spitting was forbidden.

The photo, provided by the Boston City Archives, was taken in a Boston subway station — but which one?

According to the signage in the photos, dogs weren’t allowed on the escalators and residents were warned not to run up or down them or sit on the moving handrail.

The escalator design and the signs in the photo should provide some clues as to when this picture was taken.

So, we want to know, using the information available in the picture, can you identify the subway station or the year it was taken?

We will reveal the location and year tomorrow at noon!

