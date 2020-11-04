7NEWS pollster says votes for presidential election going to be counted for days

BOSTON (WHDH) - Our 7NEWS pollster is urging the nation to have patience as votes for the 2020 presidential election are going to be counted for days.

The path to the White House for either current President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden is zoning in on four states — Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

7NEWS pollster Spencer Kimball says there are a number of ways this election could go.

“I think if the votes come in and somebody is up by 7 or 8,000 votes, that’s usually a large enough number that you wouldn’t have a recount,” he explained.

Several states are counting a record number of mail-in ballots, an option that became popular amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The idea of early voting, mail-in voting didn’t come on out of spontaneity, it was brought on because we’re in a pandemic and having to realize we have to get people in a safe place to vote,” Kimball said.

With a possible court battle looming over the calculation of ballots, it’s more important than ever to be accurate.

“Pennsylvania gave us a deadline of Nov. 6 and then these other states are going to make sure they’re right because if they go to court, they’re going to have to go through the process of verifying those ballots,” Kimball added.

He says that Biden need to win two of the four key swing states to take the presidency and Trump needs to win at least three.

