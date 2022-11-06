BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS reporter Mari Salazar has been honored as one of El Mundo Latino Boston’s 30 under 30.

Salazar was recognized Saturday night as one of the Latino 30 under 30, an honor for young Latino individuals with ties to Massachusetts “making an indelible impact across the nation and world in a variety of fields including, but not limited to, Business, Sports, Community Activism, and Fine Arts,” according to the organization website.

The website also said the list “serves to highlight the growing and invaluable impact of the Latino community in Boston, the commonwealth and world.”

Salazar credits her background with helping her connect with more people in the Boston area.

“My parents immigrated to the U.S. from Nicaragua where there is neither free press/speech,” Salazar said in a tweet after announcing the honor. “Journalism is a privilege & I’m so honored to be able to give people a voice as a @7news reporter in one of the best TV markets.”

“Es un placer representar nuestra cultura,” she wrote.

Salazar is a beloved part of the Today in New England morning news team at 7NEWS, and her fellow reporters mentioned an aspect of Salazar’s personality viewers don’t always get to see.

“Off camera is she is so funny, she is one of the funniest people out there,” 7NEWS reporter Sam Bleiweiss said. “She’s amazing. She’s an incredible journalist an incredible storyteller and even more incredible person.”

This is pretty cool 🥹 I was selected as one of this year’s Latino 30 Under 30 honorees! Join @ElMundoBoston on Saturday to recognize some of Boston’s most influential young Latino leaders. Felicidades a este grupo de campeones 👏🏼 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kgvmZOotlH — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) November 2, 2022

The El Mundo Boston Latino 30 under 30 returned after being postponed for two years, the organization website said. The 2022 class of honorees marked the fifth installment of the event.

