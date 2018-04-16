7News reporters complete Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) — It was a big Marathon Monday for 7News as two reporters crossed the finish line.

Steve Cooper finished his 13th consecutive Boston Marathon on Monday. Cooper tweeted that it was a memorable day and thanked all the 7News viewers for the support.

Alaina Pinto completed her first-ever marathon Monday, raising more than $12,000 for Ronald McDonald House Boston Harbor.

“I guess I can run in torrential downpour because I made it and so many other people made it too. It was really, really, really, really hard,” said Pinto.

