WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - There’s no shortage of adventure at the EcoTarium in Worcester and area residents looking to take in the eclipse Monday can swing by for educational fun.

“Learning through fun and through play is so important,” said Katie Chappell, the EcoTarium’s director of education and exhibits.

“We are 200 years old and we have everything from exhibits that are interactive that folks get to engage with — our planetarium, as well as our wildlife zoo.”

But on Monday, guests will get a first-hand lesson in astronomy. Thirty-two million Americans will witness the moon pass between the earth and the sun.

